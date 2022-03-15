Will Smith says there’s “never been infidelity” in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Steve Granitz/Getty Photos

Will Smith is setting the report straight relating to the “entanglement” his spouse, Jada Pinkett-Smith, had with singer August Alsina.

The 53-year-old actor advised CBS Sunday Morning, “There’s by no means been infidelity in our marriage. By no means.”

“Jada and I speak about the whole lot and we’ve got by no means stunned each other with something, ever,” he added.

The assertion comes practically two years after Jada, 50, revealed on Crimson Desk Discuss that she and the King Richard star had briefly cut up in 2016 and she or he then grew to become concerned in an “entanglement” with Alsina, 29.

The admission brought about numerous chatter concerning the couple’s marriage. So, how does Will take care of all of it?

“I’ve determined that chatter about my life may be of profit to individuals,” he shared. “I believe that chatter is the primary stage to having an actual dialog and with the ability to really discover if among the issues in your coronary heart are loving or toxic.”

