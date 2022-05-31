Will Uvalde massacre finally force Texas lawmakers to address mass shootings?

Instantly after the Uvalde bloodbath, most Texas Republicans retreated to their acquainted place that stricter gun legal guidelines wouldn’t cease such mass shootings from taking place once more.
However the ache, anguish and anger over 19 elementary college college students and two academics being slaughtered by an 18-year-old man spraying ammunition from an assault-style weapon may — in the end — drive Texas Republican lawmakers rethink their opposition to commonsense measures to guard residents from gun violence, not take away their Second Modification rights.
“The bloodbath of younger kids places a very completely different give attention to this subject that it hasn’t obtained earlier than,” mentioned Republican political guide and lobbyist Invoice Miller. “There are occasions in our nation’s historical past, or any type of political instances, when sure incidents change the course of historical past. This second has the potential to alter the course of historical past.”
Democrats and gun management advocates have been outraged by the inaction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Legislature in curbing mass shootings. They are saying if the state’s management doesn’t act now, nothing will occur to cease the carnage till the GOP leaders are tossed from workplace.
“What extra wouldn’t it take for Greg Abbott and Republicans within the state to return collectively and do the correct factor and cross commonsense gun reform,” mentioned Lisa Turner, state director of the Democratic analysis group referred to as the Lone Star Venture. “If 19 lifeless kids and two lifeless academics don’t convey you there, what extra does it take? If this doesn’t do it, God assist us.”
The Uvalde bloodbath occurred after a legislative session the place Texas Republicans pushed by means of laws that made it simpler for Texans to hold weapons. The legislation, which permits residents to brazenly carry weapons with out a allow, was devised, permitted and signed by Abbott in opposition to the recommendation of legislation enforcement officers, and there was by no means a giant push from the general public for the legislation. But it surely was a part of a myriad of red-meat measures handed by the Legislature and signed by Abbott that mollified the small base of conservative voters that controls Texas politics.
The brand new permitless carry legislation didn’t trigger the Uvalde mass taking pictures, however it displays the state’s obsession with a gun tradition that polls present doesn’t replicate the temper of most Texans, who help some gun management measures.
Texas Republicans, like their counterparts throughout the nation, are in lockstep with teams just like the Nationwide Rifle Affiliation the place leaders battle in opposition to each type of gun management.
However now there are indicators that Texas Republicans are open to not less than coming to the desk to debate stopping mass shootings.
Final week, outgoing state Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, referred to as on lawmakers to reconvene “till we do SOMETHING The FBI or DPS BELIEVE will reduce the prospect of the following Uvalde Tragedy.” The retiring senator didn’t provide any coverage proposals, however it’s a begin.
That was adopted by a name for motion by Plano Republican Jeff Leach, who chairs the Home Judiciary Committee.
“Texans count on & deserve this & the time calls for it,” he said in a tweet, with out explicitly mentioning Uvalde.
Later that day, Abbott raised hope that motion may very well be on the best way by saying that “all options are on the table” and “the established order” is unacceptable when requested by journalists about the opportunity of a particular session.
However then the governor began flattening numerous gun management choices, whereas stressing the necessity for higher well being care.
Abbott rapidly dismissed a proposal to boost the age for carrying weapons to 21, saying that goes in opposition to the historical past of Texas.
Different proposals tossed about after the bloodbath have been tighter background checks, a ban on assault weapons, efficient red-flag legal guidelines and having Texas increase Medicaid underneath the Inexpensive Care Act to enhance entry to psychological well being remedy.
On the federal stage, Texas senior Sen. John Cornyn, who has tackled gun management points up to now, has been tapped to guide a bipartisan effort within the Senate.
Nonetheless, some Republicans are starting to really feel the stress to behave, and the tragedy in Uvalde is anticipated to be a rallying cry for months, if not years.
Greater than 1,000 individuals, some carrying child-size coffins, gathered exterior final week’s NRA conference to name for motion on gun restrictions. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Abbott opted to not attend the conference within the aftermath of the bloodbath, although Abbott did ship a video message. The throng exterior the conference middle in Houston was comparable, if not bigger, than these gathered inside to witness former President Donald Trump tackle NRA delegates.
The Houston rally in opposition to gun violence and others throughout the state sign a reckoning may very well be on the best way.
However we’ve been right here earlier than with mass shootings. Sooner or later, when the cameras and media consideration subside, so does the stress on lawmakers to compromise on gun management laws.
The true check of Uvalde’s lasting influence on Texas politics might be decided in November and the 2023 common legislative session.
It’s as much as the individuals of Texas to ensure their elected leaders bear in mind what’s occurred in Uvalde and act accordingly.