Williams reveals new livery for 2022

Williams has unveiled the livery for its 2022 Formula One car via an online launch event.

The team’s 2022 car, known as the FW44, has not yet been revealed, but its livery, which is predominantly dark blue with light blue and red accents, was launched on a show car on Tuesday.

The actual FW44 is due to hit the track at a shakedown event at Silverstone on Tuesday and images of the car are expected to emerge later in the day.

Alex Albon, who joins the team after a year out of F1 as a Red Bull reserve driver, and teammate Nicholas Latifi, who enters his third season with the team, were present at the launch along with team boss Jost Capito.

Capito said the red stripes on the livery represented the team’s British background, while the blue, which has long been Williams traditional colour, represented the history of the team.

The new Williams livery on a 2022 F1 show car viewed from above. Williams

“Over its history as an iconic Formula One team, Williams Racing has shown great strength and sophistication,” Capito said. “The new visual identity of the 2022 car perfectly encapsulates these characteristics that the staff, drivers and fans have demonstrated time and time again.

“As we move into the new era of our sport, the FW44 highlights the transition to the future, as well as acknowledging the timeless qualities that make us who we are.

“Last season we were thrilled and proud to make such strong advancements as a team, with a number of well-earned points-scoring results in addition to a podium.

“Looking forward, we want to build on this success, and the FW44 perfectly embodies these ambitions to return to the front of the grid. I look forward to witnessing this progression with Nicholas and Alex at the helm.”