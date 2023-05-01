Willie Nelson celebrates 90th birthday in Hollywood Bowl concert





Over the weekend, the Hollywood Bowl was once full of nation tune fans as they celebrated the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson. The two-night birthday party was once full of performances from more than a few artists making a song Nelson’s maximum iconic songs. The spotlight of Saturday evening’s birthday party was once when Neil Young sang “Are There Any More Real Cowboys?” and Willie Nelson joined him on degree, rocking his cowboy hat and purple, white, and blue guitar strap.

Other artists who took the degree to honor Nelson incorporated George Strait, Snoop Dogg, Miranda Lambert, The Chicks, and Chris Stapleton. The concert showcased Nelson’s skill to carry in combination other people of every age and backgrounds as the group on the Bowl was once a mixture of cowboys, hippies, and households with kids.

The Women at the invoice sang rousing rock hits from Nelson’s repertoire, whilst many of the male performers confirmed a extra mild facet with quiet, emotional performances. Even Nelson’s son, Lukas, sang “Angel Flying Too Close to The Ground,” along with his acoustic guitar, his voice sounding nearly precisely like his dad’s.

Despite the lack of a lot of his circle of relatives bandmates and vintage collaborators, Nelson’s musical range was once highlighted throughout the number of genres showcased all through the concert, from a bluesy efficiency through Leon Bridges, to Norah Jones’ jazzy commute thru “Funny How Time Slips Away,” to Ziggy Marley’s reggae rendition of “Still Is Still Moving To Me.”

The festivities concluded with Nelson making a song “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” along the entire night time’s artists. But Nelson wasn’t moderately completed but – interrupting the last of the display, he broke into Mac Davis’ “It’s Hard to Be Humble,” bringing the target audience to their toes and finishing the evening on a amusing and joyous notice.