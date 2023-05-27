Willy Adames injury: Brewers shortstop taken to the hospital after being struck by line drive in the dugout

On Friday, right through the Milwaukee Brewers’ recreation towards the San Francisco Giants, shortstop Willy Adames had to depart the recreation after getting hit by a line drive foul ball in the dugout. The recreation had to be stopped for a few mins whilst the workforce’s running shoes and medical doctors tended to Adames. Eventually, he used to be helped into the clubhouse, and it used to be introduced that he were taken to the hospital for additional analysis.

The line drive that hit Adames used to be hit by his teammate, Brian Anderson, in the 2d inning. Anderson used to be on the box when Adames used to be helped into the dugout and turned into very emotional. Here is the series of occasions:

There has been no replace on Adames’ situation since he used to be taken to the hospital. However, he had to get replaced at shortstop by rookie Brice Turang after the inning. Turang, who’s the membership’s common 2d baseman, is most likely to be filling in at twinkling of an eye Adames is sidelined, without reference to how lengthy that shall be.

Adames, who’s 27 years outdated, had a .205/.289/.384 batting line and 9 house runs for the season going into the recreation on Friday. He had performed in all the 51 video games the Brewers had performed up to now. Adames used to be obtained by the Brewers in a business that despatched Drew Rasmussen to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021. He is about to develop into a loose agent after the 2024 season.

Despite having a minus-7 run differential, the Brewers went into Friday’s recreation in first position in the NL Central, with a file of 27-23.