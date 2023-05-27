Willy Adames injury: Brewers SS hospitalized, to go on concussion IL after being hit in head with line drive

On Friday, all over a fit in opposition to the San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers’ shortstop Willy Adames used to be hit by means of a line drive foul ball whilst he used to be in the dugout. The sport used to be stopped, and clinical personnel supplied urged clinical consideration to Adames. He used to be then helped to the clubhouse and brought to a sanatorium for additional evaluate. Adames took the blow to the aspect of his head, and the Brewers supervisor, Craig Counsell, informed MLB.com that Adames used to be responsive and alert all through the incident. Fortunately, there have been no fractures, and he’s going to spend the evening underneath remark. However, Adames can have to take leisure and is predicted to be positioned on the injured checklist due to a concussion, in accordance to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Curt Hogg.

The foul ball used to be hit by means of the Brewers’ software guy, Brian Anderson, in the second one inning. Anderson changed into very emotional on the sector as Adames used to be taken to the dugout, and after he grounded out to finish his at-bat, he went directly to the clubhouse to take a look at on his fellow participant.

Rookie Brice Turang changed Adames at shortstop after the inning. Turang, who’s often the membership’s 2d baseman, is predicted to fill in for Adames whilst he’s on the injured checklist.

Adames, who’s 27 years previous, performed in all 51 of Milwaukee’s video games and entered Friday’s fit with a .205/.289/.384 batting line and 9 house runs this season. In 2021, the Brewers obtained Adames in trade for Drew Rasmussen from the Tampa Bay Rays. He is about to change into a loose agent by means of the realization of the 2024 season. Despite the blowout loss on Friday (MIL 15, SF 1), the Brewers stay on the most sensible of the NL Central with a 27-24 document.