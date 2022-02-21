Windy and Warm Monday Updated: 6:14 PM CST Feb 20, 2022



I’m ko cio. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates, Thanks for tuning on to ko cio dot com or the mobile app for a look at your forecast as we had overnight tonight. It’s actually going to be pretty mild. We’re only falling into the forties and fifties. It’ll be clear skies for tonight but still a little bit on the windy side out of the south at about 20 MPH. So tomorrow morning you’re starting your monday and it’s actually going to be pretty warm to start at least for a february day. You’re looking at about 50 degrees at eight a.m. Warming into the sixties by lunchtime and then into the afternoon. We are warmer than what we were over the weekend in the seventies. Pretty windy outside still for tomorrow out of the south at about 20 MPH gusting up to about 30 to 35. So high temperatures for your Monday are going to be about 20-30° warmer than where we typically sit at for a day in february. You’re looking at mid seventies. Okay. See I think a few folks Western Oklahoma, Southwestern Oklahoma. See a few eighties out there at least pushing the eighties going to be windy again for tomorrow and sunshine for most of the day. It’s just when we turn towards late tomorrow night that we are going to be watching for severe weather risk overnight into the early party or Tuesday just clipping the Okay, see Metro most of the heaviest storms and the strongest storms are staying further into southeastern Oklahoma where we have the slight risk the yellow highlighted area. Now be sure to stay tuned to KO CIO tomorrow morning on your monday for an update on the sea or veer weather. And then also we’ll be talking about the freezing rain potential for Wednesday and thursday, mm hmm.