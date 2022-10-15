Windy and warm weekend weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) –

Good morning! This has been one lengthy summer season that by no means appears to go away. Well it has heard our cries for cooler temperatures and the arrival of autumn… and determined it needs to hold round for only a whereas longer. Fall is one in all my favourite instances of the yr with the environment (pun meant) that comes with it, and it’s going to be troublesome to get into the Halloween spirt subsequent month if we’ve got to proceed forecasting clear skies and temperatures as much as 10 levels above common.

Today will likely be one harking back to traditional summertime weather, however not usually one we’d see in the course of September. Tons of sunshine will permit for temperatures to warm into the low/mid 90s. Winds will likely be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph, with gusts as excessive as 25-30 mph. This night for those who plan on heading out to any soccer video games, the skies will likely be clear with temperatures within the low 90s round kickoff, with nonetheless breezy winds at instances of 10-15 mph.

This weekend won’t see rather a lot happening weather-wise, so this could imply excellent situations for any actions or errands, however it’s this lack of something happening that will likely be a detriment when staying exterior. Sunny skies and nonetheless breezy winds out of the south at 10-20 mph, with winds gusts as much as 25 mph, will permit for temperatures to climb into the mid/higher 90s. Keep in thoughts, common highs for this time of yr needs to be within the higher 80s. Make certain to observe warmth security by limiting time outside and use safety in opposition to the solar. Despite the primary official day of fall simply a number of days away, if you wish to take pleasure in this weekend, I might suggest hitting the pool and/or the lake to remain cool.

Not a lot change by way of the early/center elements of subsequent week as temperatures will proceed to soar into the higher 90s, with some locations reaching to and exceeding the 100 diploma mark. Little-to-no cloud protection is anticipated as a excessive stress ridge will proceed to dominate overhead. By this time subsequent week, a trough alongside the west coast will start transferring east, and relying on its positioning and how a lot it strengthens will affect a possible cooldown and return of elevated rain probabilities. Of our long-range fashions, one has the trough sending a chilly entrance south to our neck of the woods, bringing seasonable temperatures to Texoma late subsequent week, whereas one other mannequin has the entrance stalling close to the Oklahoma-Kansas border, maintaining temperatures within the 90s. This remains to be a fluctuating forecast as fashions proceed to calculate all elements, and we provides you with a extra concrete forecast on this chilly entrance as we head by way of subsequent week.

