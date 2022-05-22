Oklahoma

Winning Florida Lottery ticket worth $216K sold in Melbourne is set to expire soon

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
(Photo via the Florida Lottery)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla.Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket worth $216,000 that was sold in Central Florida is set to expire soon.

The Florida Lottery said a FANTASY 5 ticket was a top prize winner in a Dec. 4, 2021 drawing, but the ticket’s owner has yet to claim the winnings.

The winning numbers are 15 – 17 – 31 – 35 – 36. 

Lottery officials said the ticket was generated at Aurora Food Mart, located at 1585 Aurora Road in Melbourne.

The deadline to claim the winning ticket is Thursday, June 2 at midnight, the Florida Lottery said. 





