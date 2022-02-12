Winter Olympics 2022: Day 10 schedule, what to watch, results and more from Beijing

Day 10 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has arrived, and Team USA has as many gold medals to show for it. The Americans hope to inch closer to Norway and Austria, who are tied for first in the medal race with 14, with a strong showing on Saturday and beyond.

Team USA has a chance at history on Day 10. Cross-country skiers Jessie Diggins, Rosie Brennan, Hailey Swirbul and Novie McCabe are looking to bring the U.S. its first ever Olympic medal in the women’s 4x5km relay final. A win would be especially significant for Diggins, who claimed a bronze medal in the individual event earlier in these Games.

Curling will also be a big part of Team USA’s Saturday, as its men’s team will compete twice while the women’s squad will battle Great Britain.

Here’s a complete look at the Olympics’ Day 10 slate.

Team USA schedule — Saturday, Feb. 12

Men’s curling round robin, USA vs. Norway – 1 a.m.

Women’s cross-country skiing, 4x5km relay final – 2:30 a.m.

Men’s speed skating, 500m final – 3:50 a.m.

Men’s biathlon, 10km sprint – 4 a.m.

Women’s curling round robin, USA vs. Great Britain – 7 a.m.

Women’s skeleton heats 3 and 4, final – 7:20 a.m.

Men’s curling round robin, USA vs. Canada – 8:05 p.m.

