Winter Olympics 2022: Day 16 schedule, what to watch, results and more from Beijing, China

Only two days of competition remain in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Team USA — which currently has won 21 medals, including eight golds — will hope to finish strong after a somewhat disappointing Day 15.

Early Thursday, the U.S. fell to Canada in the women’s hockey gold-medal game and ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin registered her third DNF of the Olympics in the women’s alpine combined. Both the U.S. women’s hockey team and Shiffrin claimed gold medals in PyeongChang 2018. Shiffrin, who failed to medal in any individual event in Beijing, is slated to participate in the mixed team event on Saturday.

in non-Team USA news, Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva shocked the world by failing to medal in the individual women’s figure skating event. The talented 15-year-old tested positive for a banned heart medication earlier in these Games but was allowed to continue participating, a situation former Team USA figure skater Johnny Weir described as “devastating for my sport.”

With Day 15 in the rear mirror, here’s what to expect from Day 16 of the Games:

Team USA schedule — Friday, Feb. 18

Men’s ski cross, final – 1 a.m.

Men’s curling, USA vs. Canada, bronze medal game – 1 a.m.

Men’s speed skating, final – 3:30 a.m.

Men’s biathlon 15km mass start, final – 4 a.m.

Men’s skiing halfpipe, final – 8:30 p.m.

