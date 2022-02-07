Winter Olympics 2022: Day 4 schedule, what to watch, results from Beijing

After initially taking a backseat at the outset of competition, you can now put the United States on the board of nations to have medaled in this year’s Winter Olympics. Julia Marino became the first Team USA athlete to medal, earning silver in the women’s snowboard slopestyle after finishing second to Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand. Sadowski-Synnott’s victory was a monumental one for her nation, as it marked New Zealand’s first-ever Winter Olympic gold medal.

Team USA also medaled in freestyle skiing, as Jaelin Kauf earned silver in women’s moguls after finishing second to Jakara Anthony of Australia. Day 4 of the Olympics will see a number of women’s events, as women’s speed skating, biathlon, skiing big air, and hockey prelims are on deck alongside men’s speed skating, skiing Super-G, and mixed doubles curling.

Day 4: Feb. 7

(All Times Eastern)