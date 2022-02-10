Winter Olympics 2022: Day 7 schedule, what to watch, results from Beijing

Team USA shined on Day 6 of the Beijing Olympics. They won two more gold medals, courtesy of the country’s two most prominent athletes at the Games.

First, snowboarder Chloe Kim made history when she became the first woman to ever win consecutive gold medals on the halfpipe. After Kim’s dominant victory, American figure skater Nathan Chen completed redemption to win gold. Chen is just the seventh American man to win gold in the event. Four years ago, Chen entered the PyeongChang Games as the favorite to win gold, but fell during the short program and wound up not medaling.

Thursday night’s action is headline by another American superstar: Shaun White. The snowboarding icon will go for one last medal before he retires in the men’s halfpipe final — and is not the favorite to win.

Check out what Day 7 of the Beijing Games has to offer below.

Team USA schedule, Day 7 — Thursday, Feb. 10

Men’s hockey prelims, USA vs. China – 8 a.m.

Men’s curling round robin, USA vs. Great Britain – 8 p.m.

Men’s snowboarding halfpipe final – 8:30 p.m.

Women’s hockey quarterfinal 2 – 11 p.m.

