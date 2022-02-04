Winter Olympics 2022 – Updates from the opening ceremonies in Beijing

The Olympic Games got underway in Beijing with curling on Wednesday. On Friday, the opening ceremonies officially kick off the Winter Games just sixth months after the Summer Games — which were delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic — came to a close in Tokyo.
The opening ceremonies are traditionally a showcase for the host country, and the theme is “Together for a Shared Future.” According to the hosts, the motto is representative of the mission to “reflect the necessity for the world to work together towards a better tomorrow, especially given the difficulties faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic” and to pursue “world unity, peace and progress.”
Beijing becomes the first city to host both a Winter Olympics and a Summer Olympics, which they did in 2008. According to the IOC, 2,871 athletes representing 91 National Olympic Committees will take part in the Games. Team USA is comprised of 225 athletes who will be representing 31 states.
Here are some updates from the opening ceremonies:
The performances
The Olympic cauldron is lit by Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Zhao Jiawen! 🔥
#StrongerTogether | #OpeningCeremony | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/ATJjZVx3yQ
From Ancient Olympia ➡️ Beijing.
The Olympic flame has entered the National Stadium. 🔥 #OpeningCeremony #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/Ulj03yPiY3
The Olympic motto of ‘Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together’ lights the way at the #OpeningCeremony.
#StrongerTogether | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/hUYhHqj7uv
You know it’s an #OpeningCeremony when you hear ‘Imagine’.🕊️#Beijing2022 | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/VdoDUHxpsA
立春 = “Beginning of Spring.”
The Chinese believe the coming of Spring, in a season of freezing temperatures, often breeds new life. Friends come together and welcome the Lunar New Year, a new season – and #Beijing2022!
#StrongerTogether | #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/WrgpZ0YxDM
Fireworks! Goosebumps. It’s that #OpeningCeremony feeling! 🎆#StrongerTogether | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/IprbuqsAAg
Check out the fits
Do you approve, @PitaTofua? pic.twitter.com/amNZgNt4mu
The Opening Ceremonies is getting us in the Olympic spirit!! So fun to watch and see our @usskiteam teammates walking in tonight 🙃🇺🇸🌟 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/ivSFYy1CGx
Cool kids in the back #teamusa pic.twitter.com/mygD2sgQSW
So much gratitude for being here representing #TeamCanada 🇨🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/EcdlGtqn3E
No Olympic opening ceremony for me & @JamesClugnet, but we thought we’d give the ceremony kit a try on. Modelling definitely doesn’t seem like a viable career option for either of us🤣 pic.twitter.com/sad2iGKube
It’s #OpeningCeremony night! Can’t wait to watch @Shoostie2010 to lead out @TeamUSA with that American Flag! 🇺🇸
I’m honored to be a part of this great group of athletes & staff we have at @usacurl!
It’s time to get this party started. #TeamUSA #Curling #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/oDvUmapWVh
Couple of 5 timers 🇺🇸 @shaunwhite & @LindsJacobellis #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/QlhDDrYW29
.@icegirlash, @MariahBell96 and @KaitlinHawayek checking in 👋 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/52ONJMTPSz
Parade of nations
The host nation is in the house! 🇨🇳
Led by speed skater Tingyu Gao and skeleton athlete Dan Zhao, the athletes of the People’s Republic of China enter the stadium.#StrongerTogether | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/e0GlA7Ei0O
🇺🇸 @TeamUSA are here! 👊
And they’re looking sharp in their outfits as usual!#StrongerTogether | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/augRzwhUcb
🇬🇧 #TeamGB have arrived to #Beijing2022.
Flagbearers Dave Ryding and Eve Muirhead lead @TeamGB into the National Stadium! 👋@evemuirhead | @daveryding | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/3qCm7OscyJ
Bonjour, France! 🇫🇷
The host nation of the next Summer Olympics, #Paris2024, have entered the stadium! 🤗 #Beijing2022 #StrongerTogether | @FranceOlympique pic.twitter.com/kWXGbe5Om3
Hello Greece! 🇬🇷👋
As is customary, Greece will enter first, lead by flagbearers Apostolos Angelis and @maria_danou.
We’re sure to see some amazing outfits, entrances, and enthusiasm from the athletes! 🤩#StrongerTogether | @HellenicOlympic pic.twitter.com/OBHpZBb78T
Jamaica is in the building! #OpeningCeremony
Jamaica have a bobsleigh team, an alpine skier and women’s monobob athlete participating at #Beijing2022.#StrongerTogether | @jamaicaolympic pic.twitter.com/7Akc7MM1gB
Come on in Brazil! 🥳 #OpeningCeremony
Brazil hasn’t missed an Olympic Winter Games since 1992 and they ain’t starting now! #Beijing2022
Jaqueline Mourao and Edson Luques Bindilatti lead the way flying the 🇧🇷 flag. #StrongerTogether | @timebrasil pic.twitter.com/SjMO88uO60
What’s up Canada? 🙌 #OpeningCeremony
The 🍁 are in the stadium! 😃 #Beijing2022#StrongerTogether | @TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/O2bgPuD2qg
