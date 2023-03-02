Winter storm brings snowy commute to Northeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 – the final day of the month. Start your day the fitting means with the whole lot you want to learn about as of late’s climate. You too can get a snappy briefing of nationwide, regional and native climate each time you prefer with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Winter storm making for slippery commute in Northeast

A moderately quiet iciness within the Northeast is getting somewhat of a shakeup Tuesday within the type of a iciness storm bringing snow to one of the most country’s largest towns all the way through the morning rush. Winter climate indicators are in impact for far of the area from Pennsylvania to Maine, together with New York City, Hartford and Boston alongside Interstate 95. According to the FOX Forecast Center, up to 3 inches of snow may fall alongside the coast, with just about a foot of snow imaginable around the inner.

Things to know

Oklahoma twister survivors percentage tales of disbelief

A commonplace theme within the tales shared by way of survivors of the Oklahoma tornadoes up to now has been amazement at how extraordinarily rapid all of it took place. One individual in Norman, a suburb of Oklahoma City, stated the tornado got here and went in simply 15 seconds. Another recounted the tell-tale sound of a educate simply ahead of it hit. Everyone FOX Weather’s Brandy Campbell spoke to expressed frustration over the tough restoration that will have to now occur to repair normalcy to their lives.

Bonus reads

