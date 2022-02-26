Winter storm dumps multiple inches of snow on the Northeast

An ongoing winter storm that is made its manner throughout the nation this week has dumped multiple inches of snow on the Northeast, based on the National Weather Service. Situations are forecast to enhance in a single day as the system strikes off the New England coast.

By Friday afternoon, Maine reported the most snowfall with 11.4 inches in Cape Neddick, the Nationwide Climate Service said. Altona, New York, ranked second with a reported 11 inches and Winchester, Massachusetts, obtained 10.5 inches of snowfall.

Automobiles drive on snow coated Interstate 495 North in practically whiteout situations throughout a winter storm in Haverhill, Mass., Friday, February 25, 2022. Elements of New England are anticipated to obtain a few foot of snow from the storm. Charles Krupa / AP



Throughout the area, winter storm warnings are nonetheless in impact. The system is predicted to proceed unleashing average to heavy snow and combined precipitation by the night.

In New York, temperatures all through the night time are anticipated to lower into the teenagers and low 20s with “blustery winds” that can enhance the chill, based on the NWS. In the meantime, areas in Vermont could see as much as an extra inch of snowfall earlier than the storm makes its manner out.

By Saturday, dry situations are forecast all through the area earlier than a chilly entrance from Canada hits northeastern cities on Sunday, NWS mentioned. Snow squalls with “transient however intense” snowfall will possible accompany the entrance, based on the climate company, and snowfall of as much as one inch per hour and 40 mph wind gusts are additionally attainable.

“The mixture of intense snowfall and robust winds with already frozen roads would result in fast and extreme reductions in visibility and snow coated roads and significantly hazardous journey situations,” the NWS mentioned. “Any moist roadways will rapidly freeze again over as temperatures fall nicely under freezing once more late Sunday.”

Snow Squalls are possible with a powerful chilly frontal passage over the Inside Northeast Sunday afternoon/night. Listed here are the related Key Messages pic.twitter.com/mrGKxaXYax — NWS Climate Prediction Middle (@NWSWPC) February 25, 2022

Trending Information