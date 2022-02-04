Winter storm: Hunt County power outages, road conditions, debris

Judge Stovall said he’s encouraged that many people heeded the warnings and did not venture out onto the roads.

HUNT COUNTY, Texas — The northern parts of Hunt County are seeing widespread power outages and storm debris.

Judge Bobby Stovall told WFAA that county crews have been diligent about responding to many calls of downed trees. The immediate priority has been to remove the debris from the roadway. Stovall said, in some cases, trees coated with ice have fallen onto power lines that are also frozen.

“We were out at around 9 p.m. last night,” said Blake Douglas, of Merit.

The Douglas’ came prepared. Like he did last year, Blake Douglas strung together his John Deere tractor to a generator to provide power to his home and pool so his pipes don’t freeze.

But before that can be fully operational, Douglas brought the patio heater into the open garage and used the in-house fireplace to stay somewhat warm.

“Your family’s life is on the line if you don’t, so,” said Douglas.

Stovall said he’s encouraged that many people heeded the warnings and did not venture out onto the roads. He’s hopeful that people will continue to follow that advice on Friday.

All school districts and non-essential county departments have shut down through the week.

“It’s too cold in the house. No power, no heater, no nothing,” said one Hunt County resident.