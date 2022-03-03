Winter storm warning continues as freezing rain, drizzle leave D-FW with icy roads

Just three weeks after a winter storm coated Dallas-Fort Worth in a layer of ice for several days, North Texans found themselves Wednesday once again bracing for a blast of frigid air and freezing precipitation.

School districts across the region canceled classes Thursday as North Texas remains under a winter storm warning, with rain forecast to turn into ice overnight. Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Frisco and Allen ISDs were among the dozens of districts to call off school.

The storm also brought hazardous conditions to North Texas roads — Dallas police had already responded to more than 360 calls about traffic accidents by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Dallas police Maj. Paul Junger said there is a limited number of available tow trucks, particularly for freeway crashes. He urged people to stay off the roads if they can, but, if traveling is necessary, to drive slowly.

”Leave plenty of time, plenty of space and pack plenty of patience,” Junger said.

Travel conditions will be most hazardous in North Texas through about noon Thursday, the National Weather Service said, with a potential threat of icy roads and ice on trees and power lines that may cause some power outages.

The winter storm warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday for much of North Texas, including Collin, Dallas, Denton, Rockwall and Tarrant counties. Wintry precipitation will create up to a quarter-inch of ice in Dallas-Fort Worth, KXAS-TV (NCBC5) reported.

Dallas sands streets, opens warming shelters

Rocky Vaz, director of Dallas’ emergency management office, said crews started sanding roads Wednesday in anticipation of icy conditions. Vaz said the city has up to 45 trucks ready to treat streets through the duration of the storm.

A TxDOT trucks sands the Lake Lavon bridge on U.S. Highway 380 in Princeton on Wednesday. (Matt Strasen / Special Contributor)

Garbage and recycling pickup may be delayed Thursday and Friday, depending on road conditions, he said.

City officials said libraries and recreational centers may be used as warming shelters when open. If needed, residents should call ahead to see if a location is open before heading out.

During the winter storm earlier this month, the city of Dallas opened the Automobile Building at Fair Park for about a week, providing shelter to more than 1,000 people. Vaz said the city is planning to rely on existing shelter space, as well as homeless service providers OurCalling, Union Gospel Mission and Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, to take people in this week.

Slick roads ahead

Ice that formed on bridges and overpasses led to several road closures and hundreds of accidents Wednesday, and the weather is expected to create hazardous travel conditions Thursday.

A Texas DPS unit sits near where a truck went off US 380 due to ice, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Greenville, Texas. (Matt Strasen / Special Contributor)

Freezing rain and sleet forecast to coat the area overnight will cause even “more significant impacts to travel,” according to the weather service.

In addition to the precipitation, wind chills could occasionally dip into the single digits and teens Thursday evening. The weather service advised North Texans to bring pets indoors, be flexible with travel plans and to make sure loved ones have adequate heat.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s power grid, said Wednesday that it anticipates tight grid conditions through Friday because of the weather. As of Wednesday evening, ERCOT said there was enough power to meet the demand.

Power outages may be possible Thursday due to ice on power lines, the weather service said.

Additional closures, cancellations

DART announced that it will limit service through Thursday. Rail operations will be suspended, and bus routes will be on a Sunday schedule from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

At DFW International Airport, more than 900 departures and arrivals were canceled Wednesday and another 700 were canceled for Thursday. About 100 flights were canceled at Dallas Love Field.

Parkland Health said that all of its clinics and its testing center would be closed Thursday.

Counties around North Texas said they would be closing early-voting locations Thursday. Voting hours may be extended on other days, but the last day of early voting — Friday — cannot be moved later.

The latest forecast from NBC5:

Thursday: 34/26, freezing drizzle

Friday: 43/34, scattered showers

Saturday: 46/33, scattered showers

Sunday: 58/33, partly cloudy

Staff writer Everton Bailey Jr. contributed to this report.