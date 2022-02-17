Winter storm warnings, advisories for counties north, west of Tulsa on Thursday | Local News

Several counties north and west of Tulsa are under winter storm and winter weather advisories Thursday, with up to 4 inches of snow possible near the Kansas border, forecasters said.

Osage County is under a winter storm warning from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, with near-blizzard conditions in some areas possible, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

Other counties under a winter weather advisory include Payne, Pawnee, Washington, Nowata, Craig and Ottawa, where mixed precipitation and up to 2 inches of snow is possible, forecasters said.

The Tulsa metro has a 90% chance of wintry precipitation Thursday, but with ice accumulations of less than a 0.1 of an inch and snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible, the weather service said Wednesday afternoon.

“As colder temperatures filter into the region behind a cold front on Thursday, a band of moderate to heavy wintry precipitation, starting off as a mix and then quickly changing to snow, is forecast to affect portions of northeast Oklahoma,” the weather service said.