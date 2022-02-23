Winter storms, ice moving into Oklahoma on Wednesday

The storms will begin early in the morning across southern parts of the state with sleet and freezing rain.

Authorities have issued a winter storm warning for several counties in Oklahoma.

The storms will begin early in the morning across southern parts of the state with sleet and freezing rain. By early afternoon, the first wave of storms should be out of the area.

Late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the second wave of storms will move across Oklahoma. We can expect to see more sleet, freezing rain and drizzle.

The second wave should leave mid-morning on Thursday, but the cold temperatures will remain, as well as hazardous road conditions.

KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane has the latest timeline for us.

