Winter Weather Is On The Way Later This Week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tuesday might be cool with some clearing. Highs will solely attain the mid to higher 40s, 15 levels under common.

Lows will drop to the higher 20s Tuesday night time below largely clear skies.

Wednesday might be sunny and hotter with highs within the mid to higher 50s. A chilly entrance arrives noon Thursday and temperatures will drop all through the afternoon.

Winter climate arrives in a single day Thursday by Friday. Light snow, sleet and freezing rain might be doable. Most accumulations might be mild.

Wind chills will keep within the teenagers by the afternoon. Temperatures slowly climb this weekend. Remember to “spring forward” one hour Saturday night time earlier than going to mattress for Daylight Saving Time. Temperatures will leap to close 80 by Wednesday!