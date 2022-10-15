Winter Weather Returns To the Metro

A winter storm moved by way of Oklahoma Friday morning bringing one other spherical of snow to the Oklahoma City metro.

From Chief Meteorologist David Payne: The heaviest snow is shifting by way of as of now (6 a.m.) however will taper off by mid-morning. News 9’s storm trackers are out and about. Jeromy and Ramie Carter report that Oklahoma City metro roads are slick and dangerous Friday morning.

Current accidents embody:

– Reno and Meridian, OKC – I-40 and Sunnylane – I-240 eastbound at Western – I-240 eastbound at Walker – SE forty fourth and Eastern – SB Portland Ave and HWY 74 close to Lake Hefner Parkway and 164th (Stalled site visitors mild, inflicting delays. Avoid space if attainable.) – 7:07 a.m. – I-240 and Eastern – Lincoln & Memorial – I-40 and May Avenue involving a semi truck (9:40 a.m.) – I-44 and Broadway – I-44 eastbound and Western Avenue

A winter climate advisory is in impact for a number of counties throughout the state till 6 p.m. Friday.

This is anticipated to carry snow totals round 1-2 inches and lightweight ice beneath an inch throughout the state. These circumstances are more likely to trigger hazardous highway circumstances beginning early Friday morning. David Payne mentioned the solar will come out later Friday, and the roads will enhance significantly.

News 9’s Caleb Califano, Tevis Hillis and Jordan Dafnis are out in the metro giving the newest updates on how the winter climate is affecting roads.

OKC Interactive Snow Map Routes: View the Oklahoma City snow routes map by clicking here.

OCFD Response Update – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to 32 car accident by way of 9:15 a.m.

OCCHD Update (8:22 a.m.) – The OKC-County Health Department proclaims it is not going to open till 10 a.m. Friday.

Report: EMSA Winter Weather Response – From midnight till 8 a.m., EMSA responded to 18 motorized vehicle accidents and two calls of chilly publicity.

Sam Noble Museum Closure (6:50 a.m.) – The Sam Noble Museum in Norman introduced it is going to shut Friday as a consequence of inclement climate.

OKC Zoo Closure (6:25 a.m.) – The Oklahoma City Zoo proclaims they are going to be closed Friday as a consequence of the winter climate.

ODOT UPDATE (5:55 a.m.) – Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews report the begin of roads changing into affected by mild to reasonable snow.