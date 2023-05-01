Winterfest Foundation highlights artwork from 29 local students who took part in contest – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Winterfest Foundation has not too long ago showcased the artwork from greater than twenty local students at a unique award rite held on the (*29*) of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 29 promising artists entered their masterpieces into the Winterfest Foundation Student Art Fantasy Boat Contest, the place that they had the danger to win over $6,000 in money and prizes.

Winterfest Inc. CEO and President Lisa Scott-Founds emphasised the importance of artwork and tradition, declaring that it is very important to stay them alive. The group believes that the boat parade is a party of artwork, tradition, dance, and pleasure. Thus, spotting the creative talent of younger skills is paramount for the nonprofit.

One of the identified artists in the development used to be Nailah Martinez, who described her artwork piece as distinctive and colourful. Her artwork is joined through different outstanding creations that gained popularity in the Winterfest Foundation Art Fantasy Boat Contest.

The successful piece might be put in a body, and a replica might be given to the younger artist’s faculty courtesy of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, additional selling arts and tradition schooling.

