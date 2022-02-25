Wintry weather arrives in North Texas; winter weather advisory in effect Wednesday, Thursday

A winter weather advisory will be in effect Wednesday and Thursday as the temperatures drop below freezing and precipitation moves into the area, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will likely fall into the upper 20s on Tuesday night, and then freezing rain and sleet are expected between midnight and daybreak Wednesday, the weather service said. More precipitation is possible during the day Wednesday.

Ice accumulations of one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch are possible Wednesday in North Texas, including in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties.

Another round of wintery weather is expected Thursday.

The next few days will remind us that winter is still in place, with cold weather and wintry precipitation in store tonight through Thursday. #dfwwx #ctxwx #texomawx Remember to bring pets indoors and ensure loved ones have adequate heat, and be flexible with travel plans. pic.twitter.com/R7O2xak7cn — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 23, 2022

The weather service advises North Texans to bring pets indoors, be flexible with travel plans and to make sure loved ones have adequate heat.

DART will limit service beginning Wednesday morning. Rail operations will cease and bus routes will be on a Sunday schedule from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

At DFW International Airport, more than 600 departures and arrivals were canceled for Wednesday and another 450 have already been canceled for Thursday ahead of the freezing temperatures and precipitation.

As of Tuesday evening, no schools were closed. School districts in the area said they were keeping an eye on the weather.

Dallas ISD said in a tweet Tuesday night that classes would be held as usual Wednesday but all after-school activities and sports were canceled. Parents were encouraged to send their children to school in warm clothing and coats.

Richardson ISD tweeted that any decision to dismiss classes early would be made by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The latest forecast from NBC5:

Wednesday: 32/28, freezing drizzle

Thursday: 34/26, freezing drizzle

Friday: 43/34, scattered showers

Saturday: 46/33, scattered showers