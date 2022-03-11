Wisconsin crime lab destroys Kyle Rittenhouse rifle

Wisconsin officers have destroyed the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three folks throughout protests in Kenosha in 2020

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin officers have destroyed the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three folks throughout road protests in Kenosha in 2020.

WISN-TV reported Friday that the state crime lab destroyed the rifle on Feb. 25. The station posted video displaying technicians unboxing the gun and feeding right into a shredder.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys and prosecutors agreed in January that the gun could be destroyed, Rittenhouse’s lead legal professional, Mark Richards, mentioned Rittenhouse did not need somebody to purchase it and switch it right into a trophy. The settlement referred to as for the method to be recorded.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz throughout the protests in August 2020. The demonstrations started after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, throughout a home disturbance. The capturing left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

Prosecutors filed a number of prices in opposition to Rittenhouse. A jury acquitted him on all counts in November after he argued all three males attacked him and he was pressured to fireside in self-defense.

Rittenhouse was 17 on the time of the protests, too younger to purchase a firearm in Wisconsin. His pal, Dominick Black, purchased the gun for him earlier that yr. Black pleaded no contest in January to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.