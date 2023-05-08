Wisconsin deputy Kaitie Leising killed by DUI suspect who then shot himself, authorities say

A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy was tragically killed in the line of duty after being shot by a suspected drunken driver during a routine traffic stop. The suspect, Jeremiah Johnson, then fled into the nearby woods and later took his own life. Deputy Kaitie Leising of St. Croix County was hired by the department in 2022, and had previously worked with the sheriff’s office in Pennington County. Witnessed by individuals in another vehicle, Leising was pronounced dead at the hospital. The incident was captured on body camera video. Leising’s body was returned to Wisconsin from the medical examiner’s office in St. Paul, Minnesota, with officers saluting and people filling overpasses on Interstate 94. This is the third law enforcement officer killed in Wisconsin in just a few weeks, marking at least the fourth law enforcement casualty in the region since last month. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office has expressed their condolences for Leising and her family, promising to do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort during this difficult time.



