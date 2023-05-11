With end of Title 42, expected migrant surge to cost Illinois taxpayers | Illinois

(The Center Square) – With the end of the pandemic-era Title 42 health authority, a surge of foreign nationals entering the state may be a huge financial burden for Illinois taxpayers.

Title 42, the COVID-era public health emergency measure, allowed for the quick expulsion of migrants at the border during the pandemic. Tens of thousands of people who have been waiting in Mexico near the U.S. border will now be subject to immigration protocols known as Title 8.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration finalized a new rule that limits asylum for those who arrive at the border without first applying online.

Illinois has seen its fair share of migrants since last year, with over 8,000 staying in shelters around the Chicago area. Busloads have been arriving from Texas. Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared a state of emergency this week to deal with the influx.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said incoming migrants will be taken care of, but is hoping for more federal help.

“We are going to fight hard for it,” Pritzker said. “We deserve it. We are doing everything we should do to provide food, clothing and shelter to people who need it.”

As for health care, Illinois is on its own. The Democratic-led General Assembly passed legislation that provides health care for older migrants, but now there is a bill which would lower the age to 19.

State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, said as a result, some Illinoisans are being left out.

“We’re not helping children that are in harm’s way. We’re not providing the services needed for the developmentally disabled. We’re not providing a number of services on a number of levels,” said Davidsmeyer.

A recent report by Health Care and Family Services shows nearly $1 billion will be needed next year to provide taxpayer-subsidized health care for an expected influx of migrants to Illinois.