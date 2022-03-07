With Jalen Hurts ‘no doubt’ the Eagles quarterback, focus shifts to receiver position – Philadelphia Eagles Blog

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman offered some clarity on the biggest question facing the team this offseason, telling reporters last week there’s “no doubt” he views Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

Assuming that’s settled, the most pressing issue now becomes building up the talent around him.

Wide receiver is the greatest need on offense. The Eagles have about $23 million in cap room and 10 picks overall in April’s draft, including three first-rounders. There’s little doubt they’ll use some of those resources to address the position, even after spending first-round picks on wideouts in each of the past two drafts.

We’re not talking about a major overhaul here. DeVonta Smith had a strong rookie season, leading the team in catches (64), receiving yards (916) and receiving touchdowns (5).

“I don’t think that there are a lot of true No. 1 receivers in the NFL,” coach Nick Sirianni said in January, “and I think we have one that is going to continue to get better.”

On Wednesday, Roseman said they “expect a big jump” from Smith in Year 2.

With Jalen Hurts (No. 1) in place and 10 draft picks, the Eagles are likely to bolster the WR corps around DeVonta Smith (6). Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Quez Watkins could make the leap beside him. A sixth-round pick in 2020, Watkins was second among Eagles wide receivers in catches (43) and receiving yards (647) last season. A closer look at the numbers shines a light on his high level of efficiency. Watkins, who ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the 2020 combine, was tops among Eagles receivers in receptions per target (72.9%) despite being among the NFL leaders in air yards per target (12.08). He was eighth in the league in receptions above expected with 7.1, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, behind only Cooper Kupp, Hunter Renfrow, Tyler Lockett, Davante Adams, Tee Higgins, Christian Kirk and Ja’Marr Chase.

“I think Quez had a heck of a year, really, when you look at him and really transitioning to a position he didn’t play in college as a slot receiver,” Roseman said. “The guy is extremely talented, extremely hardworking.”

Beyond Smith and Watkins, however, things gets cloudy.

Jalen Reagor, the 21st overall pick in 2020, was limited to 33 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns with four drops last season. Injuries and expectations (he was drafted a pick ahead of Vikings star Justin Jefferson) weighed on him as a rookie. The production didn’t improve in his second year, adding to the tension between player and city.

• Rankings: Kiper » | McShay »

• Mocks: Kiper » | McShay » | Reid »

• Meet the QBs » | Intriguing teams »

• Draft order » | First Draft podcast »

• More coverage » | Full rankings »

“We need Jalen to do some of the things we drafted him to do. He knows that,” Roseman said. “There’s no secret about that. We’ve told him the same things.”

There’s a chance Reagor is traded this offseason to give him what feels like a much-needed fresh start. But the Eagles aren’t just going to give an athletically gifted 23-year-old player away. It’s to be determined whether a team steps up and offers what Philadelphia would deem appropriate compensation.

Whether Reagor’s here or not, the Eagles need to add starting-caliber talent to the receiver room. More specifically, they need a veteran presence. Hurts did not have a primary receiver over 23 years of age last season. While it’s nice to have a young nucleus that can grow together, experience has been lacking, as has a steady presence over the middle.

JuJu Smith-Schuster would address both of those needs. Though just 25, he’s played in 63 games over five seasons, racking up 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns. And with him coming off season-ending shoulder surgery, limiting him to five games in 2021, the Eagles could conceivably sign him to a one-year prove-it deal.

“I think he would fit what Sirianni wants in the middle of the field,” said NFL writer/analyst Matt Bowen. “He’s tough, he’s physical, he’s a detailed route runner and he’ll compete inside the numbers.”

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert has nine receivers on his list of the top 50 free agents, and another could soon be on his way, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting the Cowboys are likely to release Amari Cooper.

Would Philadelphia consider drafting a receiver in the first round for the third year in a row? Having three first-round picks increases the odds. But there’s a decent chance the Eagles trade one or more of those picks to bolster their assets for 2023, when the quarterback draft class is expected to be much better. And they have other pressing needs, including defensive end, cornerback and safety, making it more likely they search for receiver help later in the draft.

“When we go through this draft, obviously it’s a really good draft class,” Roseman said. “We have 10 picks. We have nine through the first five rounds. So, you’ll have opportunities in the draft where you’ll go, ‘Hey, that guy is a good fit for what we’re doing offensively. That guy is a good receiver.'”

The Eagles are scheduled to draft 51st overall in the second round. ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid had a couple of receivers going in that area in his most recent two-round mock draft, including Alabama’s John Metchie III and George Pickens out of Georgia.

One good thing about rolling with Hurts instead of chasing a big-name veteran like Russell Wilson is Philadelphia can use those draft picks, as well as the salary-cap room (Hurts costs just $1.6 million against the cap this season, compared to $37 million for Wilson), to strengthen the entire roster. Count receiver among the positions the Eagles invest in.