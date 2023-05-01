With Jimmy Butler hobbled vs. Knicks, Heat show that they’re elite playoff problem-solvers

On Sunday, the Miami Heat entered Game 1 of their second-round series against the New York Knicks, not expecting to have their star player, Jimmy Butler, hobble around on a sprained ankle. Though they knew the game would be different from the ones they played in the first round, they still managed to shoot 33.3 percent from 3-point range and win 108-101 at Madison Square Garden. The Heat shot 45 percent from beyond the arc and scored 119 points per 100 possessions in five games against the Milwaukee Bucks in their previous playoff series.

Miami Coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledged New York’s defensive strengths leading up to the game and emphasized that the Heat needed to be prepared for different pick-and-roll coverages in order to play to their strengths. Though the Heat struggled in the first quarter and fell behind by double digits late in the second quarter, they remained composed and managed to lead by three points when Butler rolled his ankle with five minutes left in the game. Regardless, Butler insisted on staying in the game, even if it meant he had to spend most of his time standing in the corner on offense.

Fortunately, the Heat had backup in the form of Kyle Lowry, a six-time All-Star who comes off the bench, and Kevin Love who joined the team after a buyout in February. Lowry took the reins on offense in crunch time and finished with 18 points, five rebounds, six assists and five combined steals and blocks. In about 2 1/2 minutes, he also made several defensive plays to keep New York at bay, proving his worth to the team. Love also proved to be an asset, especially with his incredible skill of throwing pinpoint passes. As Spoelstra said, there are simply not many guys in the NBA that can throw it 90 feet and see the play happen on time and on target. Both Lowry and Love helped to stabilize the team and made their presence felt in the playoffs.

The Heat understand how to solve playoff problems and believes that, no matter what happens, staying composed and treating each game and possession as its own challenge is key. While the series opener was “in the mud,” as Spoelstra said, he cautioned against assuming that each game will look the same. The Heat know that in the playoffs, they need to make adjustments and solve new challenges as they arise. As Adebayo said: “We still in our minds believe that we got a chance” in difficult moments.

Therefore, the Heat is not taking anything for granted, and they are aware that each game and each possession will present new challenges. The Heat is ready to conquer each one, no matter what the game may be like, and they believe that they have what it takes to solve any problems that come their way in the playoffs.