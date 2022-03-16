With Putin’s ground forces stalled, Ukraine says Russia’s positions in talks “sound more realistic”

As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed on to American lawmakers on Wednesday to impose a no-fly zone over his nation to cease Russia’s devastating airstrikes, Russian artillery continued pummeling Ukraine‘s capital Kyiv and different cities. Zelenskyy is aware of the U.S. and its NATO allies are extraordinarily reluctant to take any step that might escalate the conflict, and so they have already made it clear a no-fly zone is unlikely.

Even with out cowl from above, nonetheless, Ukrainian forces have managed to stall Russian floor troops’ advance on Kyiv and different main cities, and rhetoric coming from each Kyiv and Moscow seems to recommend that some progress might lastly be made after a number of rounds of tense, direct negotiations.

Russian Overseas Minister Sergey Lavrov stated Wednesday {that a} impartial navy standing for Ukraine was being “significantly mentioned” within the talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, which he described as “business-like.”

“Conferences proceed,” Zelenskyy stated earlier than addressing the U.S. Congress. He confused that the talks nonetheless wanted extra time, however stated, “as I’m advised, the [Russian] positions within the negotiations sound extra practical.”



Particular Report: Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy addresses U.S. Congress 30:04

Zelenskyy indicated days in the past that his nation was prepared to contemplate adopting a impartial standing, and he advised a gaggle of European allies on Tuesday that his nation needed to settle for that the door to NATO membership — one thing his authorities has lengthy sought and Russia has lengthy refused to just accept — was “closed.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior aide to Zelenskyy who’s taken half within the a number of rounds of direct negotiations with Russian officers, stated Wednesday on Twitter {that a} “mannequin of safety ensures is on the negotiating desk.”

“What does this imply? A inflexible settlement with numerous guarantor states endeavor clear authorized obligations to actively forestall assaults,” he stated. Podolyak didn’t say what reception the “mannequin” had acquired from the Russian facet.



Photographs: Contained in the Russian invasion of Ukraine 60 images

Lavrov, Russia’s longtime international minister and a stalwart of the Putin regime, stated Wednesday there have been “no obstacles” to a hypothetical assembly between Putin and Zelenskyy, with “the understanding that it will not be only for its personal sake; it must seal concrete agreements that are at the moment being labored out by the 2 delegations.”

He stated these conferences had been persevering with Wednesday through distant video hyperlink.

It remained unclear how far Zelenskyy’s authorities is likely to be prepared to go to fulfill Russia’s different calls for, together with Putin’s insistence that Ukraine formally acknowledge the japanese areas of Luhansk and Donetsk as impartial, and the annexed Crimean Peninsula as Russian territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko on the Kremlin in Moscow, March 14, 2022. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP/Getty



Putin has continued insisting publicly that his navy will obtain the aim he set of the “demilitarization” of Ukraine, however there was no point out amid the negotiations of Ukrainian forces laying down their weapons.

In a message posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Zelenskyy balked on the notion.

“I can suggest to put down the arms solely [of the] navy of the Russian Federation, and suggest that they return dwelling,” he stated. “We’re already at dwelling. We defend our land, our kids, our households, so we aren’t going to put down any arms. Till we win.”

That combat continues amid the push for a diplomatic decision.



Peace talks resume as Russia continues assault on Ukraine cities 05:33

CBS Information correspondent Chris Livesay reported Wednesday {that a} strict curfew was underway in Kyiv, set to final till Thursday morning, as shelling as soon as once more rocked the capital and different Ukrainian cities.

Kharkiv within the northeast, near Russia’s border, is among the many cities being hit hardest. Ukrainian officers stated Wednesday that Russian shelling had killed not less than 500 residents and destroyed 600 buildings there because the begin of the conflict, with colleges, nurseries, hospitals and houses all flattened.

Livesay reported that the continuing artillery barrage made it much more beautiful that the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia all risked their lives to fulfill Zelenskyy on Wednesday — in particular person, in Kyiv. Their journey by practice into the warzone was a daring present of assist, they stated, for the “independence of Ukraine.”

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala (2nd L), Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki (4th L) and Prime Minister of Slovenia, Janez Jansa (third L) meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (proper) throughout a go to to Kyiv on March 16, 2022. Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Company/Getty



Livesay stated Ukrainian forces are repelling fierce nightly onslaughts on the southern port metropolis of Mykolaiv, in the meantime, seizing Russian weapons and turning them towards the invaders.

Regardless of the brutal assaults from the sky, Ukraine’s protection forces proceed defying the chances, bogging down the enemy — and presumably rising their political leaders’ leverage on the negotiating desk with Russia.

Extra



