With Steelers’ Diontae Johnson absent from OTAs, Chase Claypool expands role during voluntary workouts

The Steelers aren’t sweating Diontae Johnson’s absence from OTAs. Johnson, the crew’s main receiver for the reason that begin of the 2019 season, is hoping to ship a message to the crew, as he’s hoping for a brand new contract earlier than the beginning of this season, according to Mark Kaboly of the The Athletic. Johnson goes into the ultimate yr of his rookie contract.

Johnson’s absence could result in good issues down the highway for fellow receiver Chase Claypool. The third-year receiver is getting an opportunity to develop chemistry with new quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett. He’s additionally embracing the possibility to work with and assist the Steelers’ new receivers, a gaggle that features rookies George Pickens and Calvin Austin III.

“I discuss to Chase virtually each day,” Pickens said, through Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Overview. “He actually has helped me by way of getting within the circulate of the sport, getting the circulate of the locker room and the entire facility. He is getting us acclimated.”

As a rookie, Claypool shared a huddle with veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ben Roethlisberger, and Maurkice Pouncey, amongst others. In two quick years, Claypool has develop into one of many offense’s most skilled gamers. He’s hoping that his new teammates can profit from his expertise.

“That is the primary time on the Steelers the place I felt like my voice is being actively heard,” Claypool stated. “I am taking that significantly. I am making an attempt to assist the younger guys as a result of I used to be there final yr and two years in the past.”

Claypool discovered it necessary to be at OTAs in order that he might develop an early rapport together with his teammates, particularly the quarterbacks. A second-round decide within the 2020 draft, Claypool burst onto the scene with 11 complete touchdowns that season whereas serving to Pittsburgh win a division title. Whereas his numbers final season largely mirrored his 2020 totals, Claypool scored simply two touchdowns. He additionally drew criticism for his lack of awareness in vital moments together with is public critique of Steelers practices.

Claypool acknowledged that whereas it wasn’t his greatest yr, he didn’t take vital steps backwards final season. Among the many issues he desires to enhance on this season embody staying on his ft extra, gaining extra yards after the catch and slicing down on his drops.

The previous Notre Dame standout can also be hoping to hitch the record of Steelers’ receivers who throughout their day have been thought-about among the many league’s greatest. Whereas he has a methods to go to achieve that degree, Claypool’s choice to attend OTAs is a mirrored image of his want to achieve these lofty objectives.

“I at all times attempt to be the very best receiver within the league,” Claypool stated. “Folks spin it as I do not care. I do care. I work my (butt) off each day. I am going to maintain doing that till I am the very best receiver within the league.”