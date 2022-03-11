With Ukraine under siege, Biden announces new trade sanctions to ‘squeeze’ Russia

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Pictures

(WASHINGTON) — Stepping up the financial stress on Russian President Vladimir Putin as he continues to assault Ukraine, President Joe Biden introduced Friday that together with different G-7 nations and the European Union, the U.S. will transfer to revoke “most favored nation” commerce standing for Russia.

“As Putin continues his cruel assault, the US and allies and companions proceed to work in lockstep to ramp up the financial pressures on Putin and to additional isolate Russia within the international stage,” Biden mentioned from the White Home. “Revoking PNTR (everlasting regular commerce relations) for Russia is gonna make it tougher for Russia to do enterprise with the US.”

The transfer to strip Russia of its favored nation standing would enable the U.S. and others to impose tariffs on a variety of Russian items.

Biden additionally introduced the U.S. is banning the export of luxurious items to Russia in addition to banning imports of sure items from Russia, together with seafood, vodka and diamonds. He additionally mentioned the G-7 is including new names to the record of focused oligarchs it was sanctioning.

“Putin is an aggressor — is the aggressor, and Putin should pay the worth. He can not pursue a struggle that threatens the very basis to which he is doing — the very foundations of worldwide peace and stability after which ask for monetary assist from the worldwide neighborhood,” Biden mentioned. He added that the U.S. will communicate to the G-7 about Russia’s capacity to borrow the interpreter nationwide financial fund and world financial institution.

Moreover, Biden mentioned he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Friday morning forward of his remarks, and “instructed him — as I’ve each time I’ve spoken to him — that the US stands with Ukraine as they bravely combat to defend their nation.”

Whereas every nation must droop normalized commerce relations on their very own, the announcement is one other instance of Western unity in opposition to Putin as nations tighten the squeeze on Russia. It follows the U.S. imposing an instantaneous ban on Russian oil and different vitality imports earlier this week.

Over the previous two weeks, Russia has widened its assaults on main cities throughout Ukraine. The United Nations mentioned Thursday that a minimum of 549 civilians, 41 of whom had been kids, have died since Russia’s invasion started. At the least 2.5 million have already fled the nation.

“A lot of the civilian casualties recorded had been triggered by way of explosive weapons with a large affect space, together with shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket techniques, and missile and airstrikes,” the workplace mentioned.

As the specter of Russia taking on Kyiv and overthrowing Zelenskyy looms, the 40-mile Russian army convoy that was final seen northwest of Kyiv has repositioned across the capital metropolis, showing to take attackable positions.

“We remind Russian authorities that directing assaults in opposition to civilians and civilian objects in addition to so-called bombardment in cities and villages and different types of indiscriminate assaults are prohibited underneath worldwide regulation and will quantity to struggle crimes,” mentioned the U.N. Excessive Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell on Friday.

However Russia has doubled down, as an alternative, on its false claims that the U.S. and Ukraine are creating chemical or organic weapons to be used in opposition to invading Russian forces. Russia is anticipated to carry the false accusation to the United Nations Safety Council on Friday — in the future after a senior U.S. protection official warned that the U.S. has seen “indications” of Russia utilizing a possible false flag operation biochemical weapons as a pretext for the potential use of “these sorts of brokers in an assault.”

Requested concerning the accusation Friday, Biden mentioned he would not touch upon intelligence however warned Russia to not make such a transfer.

“Your White Home has mentioned that Russia might use chemical weapons, or create a false flag operation to make use of them,” a reporter mentioned. “What proof have you ever seen displaying that, and would the U.S. have a army response if Putin would launch a chemical assault?”

“I am not going to discuss intelligence however – however – however Russia would pay a extreme worth in the event that they used chemical weapons,” he replied.

Moments earlier, Biden reiterated his place that “we is not going to combat a struggle in opposition to Russia in Ukraine.”

“We’ll defend each single inch of the NATO territory with the total may of the united and galvanized NATO,” Biden mentioned, however including, “Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World Battle III, one thing we should try to stop.”

Because the scenario on-the-ground escalates, Republican senators have urged the Biden administration to ship Ukraine 29 MiG fighter jets Poland provided to supply to Ukraine — however provided that the U.S. transports them, which the Pentagon has not agreed to.

“Sufficient speak. Persons are dying. Ship them the planes that they want,” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, mentioned at a press convention Thursday. Ukraine, in the meantime, has pleaded with NATO, unsuccessfully, to implement a no-fly zone over the nation.

In response to claims that Russia might view the switch of MiGs as escalatory on behalf of the U.S., the GOP group scoffed, saying it was time for the U.S. to mission power on this battle and have Putin worry the U.S. for a change.

Vice President Kamala Harris, making stops throughout Europe to deal with the disaster, mentioned Thursday that the administration is inching nearer to acknowledging struggle crimes by Russia, saying “Completely there needs to be an investigation and we must always all be watching,” whereas White Home press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned the U.S. should undergo “the authorized evaluation and evaluation to make a proper conclusion.”

Biden additionally famous the $13.6 billion in help for Ukraine included within the authorities funding invoice handed Thursday night time, which he mentioned he regarded ahead to signing “instantly.”

ABC Information’ Luis Martinez, Conor Finnegan, Molly Nagle, Justin Gomez and Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.

