With Ukraine under siege, Biden announces new trade sanctions to ‘squeeze’ Russia

Stepping up the financial stress on Russian President Vladimir Putin as he continues to assault Ukraine, President Joe Biden introduced Friday that together with different G-7 nations and the European Union, the U.S. will transfer to revoke “most favored nation” commerce standing for Russia.
“As Putin continues his cruel assault, america and allies and companions proceed to work in lockstep to ramp up the financial pressures on Putin and to additional isolate Russia within the international stage,” Biden stated from the White Home. “Revoking PNTR (everlasting regular commerce relations) for Russia is gonna make it tougher for Russia to do enterprise with america.”
The transfer to strip Russia of its favored nation standing would permit the U.S. and others to impose tariffs on a variety of Russian items.
Biden additionally introduced the U.S. is banning the import of sure items from Russia, together with seafood, vodka and diamonds.
“Putin is the aggressor. He can’t pursue a warfare threatening the very basis to the worldwide peace and stability after which ask for monetary assist,” Biden stated, including that the U.S. will converse to the G-7 about Russia’s potential to borrow the interpreter nationwide financial fund and world financial institution.
Moreover, Biden stated he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Friday morning forward of his remarks, and “instructed him — as I’ve every time I’ve spoken to him — that america stands with Ukraine and their bravely — as they bravely struggle to defend their nation and they’re doing that.”
Whereas every nation must droop normalized commerce relations on their very own, the announcement is one other instance of Western unity in opposition to Putin as nations tighten the squeeze on Russia.
However the affect might not go so far as earlier financial sanctions. In 2019, Russia was the 20th largest provider of products imports to the U.S., based on a commerce consultant, with mineral gasoline like oil and gasoline as the highest import — which Biden has already banned earlier this week.
Over the previous two weeks, Russia has widened its assaults on main cities throughout Ukraine. The United Nations stated Thursday that at the least 549 civilians, 41 of whom had been youngsters, have died since Russia’s invasion started. No less than 2.5 million have already fled the nation.
“A lot of the civilian casualties recorded had been triggered by means of explosive weapons with a large affect space, together with shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket programs, and missile and airstrikes,” that workplace stated.
As the specter of Russia taking up Kyiv and overthrowing Zelenskyy looms, the 40-mile Russian navy convoy that was final seen northwest of Kyiv has repositioned across the capital metropolis, showing to take attackable positions.
“We remind Russian authorities that directing assaults in opposition to civilians and civilian objects in addition to so-called bombardment in cities and villages and different types of indiscriminate assaults are prohibited beneath worldwide regulation and will quantity to warfare crimes,” stated the U.N. Excessive Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell on Friday.
However Russia has doubled down, as a substitute, on its false claims that the U.S. and Ukraine are growing chemical or organic weapons to be used in opposition to invading Russian forces. Russia is predicted to convey the false accusation to the United Nations Safety Council on Friday — someday after a senior U.S. protection official warned that the U.S. has seen “indications” of Russia utilizing a possible false flag operation biochemical weapons as a pretext for the potential use of “these sorts of brokers in an assault.”
Requested concerning the accusation Friday, Biden stated he would not touch upon intelligence however warned Russia to not make such a transfer.
“Your White Home has stated that Russia might use chemical weapons, or create a false flag operation to make use of them,” a reporter stated. “What proof have you ever seen exhibiting that, and would the U.S. have a navy response if Putin would launch a chemical assault?”
“I am not going to discuss intelligence, however Russia would pay an enormous value,” Biden replied.
Because the scenario on-the-ground escalates, Republican senators have urged the Biden administration to ship Ukraine 29 MiG fighter jets Poland provided to offer to Ukraine – however provided that the U.S. transports them, which the Pentagon has not agreed to.
“Sufficient discuss. Individuals are dying. Ship them the planes that they want,” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, stated at a press convention Thursday. Ukraine, in the meantime, has pleaded with NATO, unsuccessfully, to implement a no-fly zone over the nation.
In response to claims that Russia might view the switch of MiGs as escalatory on behalf of the U.S., the GOP group scoffed, saying it was time for the U.S. to undertaking energy on this battle and have Putin concern the U.S. for a change.
Vice President Kamala Harris, making stops throughout Europe to handle the disaster, stated Thursday that the administration is inching nearer to acknowledging warfare crimes by Russia, saying “Completely there must be an investigation and we must always all be watching,” whereas White Home press secretary Jen Psaki stated the U.S. should undergo “the authorized evaluation and assessment to make a proper conclusion.”
ABC Information’ Luis Martinez, Conor Finnegan, Molly Nagle and Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.