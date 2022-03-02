With wait over, Alan Velasco is ready to help FC Dallas push for the playoffs and more

FRISCO — The moment that Alan Velasco — and FC Dallas fans — had been waiting for finally came on Tuesday.

The Argentine teenager, a record signing for FC Dallas with about a $7 million price tag from Independiente, had to wait in line to secure his visa, a process FCD worked to expedite but was able to conclude only days before the start of the season.

After one more document-related delay saw Velasco travel late on Saturday, he arrived in the United States on Sunday, underwent medical testing on Monday and was finally able to get back on the field with a ball at his feet on Tuesday.

“It ended up being a bit long, didn’t it,” he said, chuckling about the delays in an interview on Tuesday with The Striker Texas. “The important thing is that now we’re here, I’m available to the coaching staff and here for my teammates.”

Velasco figures to be an important player in the FC Dallas attack. You don’t spend millions on a player to not put him on the field. He’ll be there soon enough — working either as a left winger or functioning as a playmaker behind forward Jesus Ferreira.

But anxious FCD fans will be wondering how soon he’ll get there.

Velasco was in great form during the Argentine preseason for the “summer friendly” matches, but since his move to FCD was announced, he’s trained apart during Independiente sessions and has also worked with a trainer on his own.

“I feel really good on the field,” Velasco said. “While it’s been around a month since my last official game, let’s say, in Independiente, I’ve been training with my former teammates, so I’m good in that sense. Maybe I’m missing a bit to be in rhythm with the rest of the teammates, but I feel really good.”

Yet, for FCD, despite a tough stretch of games approaching with a trip to New England this weekend and home dates against playoff teams in Nashville and Portland after, there’s no reason to rush Velasco into the team. If he’s ready, he’ll play. If he’s not, FCD will wait, preferring to have Velasco at full strength during the business end of the season than risk having something halt his progression early in the year.

“We’re all happy he’s here,” FCD head coach Nico Estévez told The Striker Texas. “I think we have to go step by step. We’re controlling his load in training to see how he responds and day by day, we’ll see what physical condition he’s in.

“We know he’s been training, but it’s not the same to train on your own than training with the team. That’s why I think it’ll be a little more day to day how we’re seeing. Above all, we want to see that he’s good and there won’t be any injury or anything.”

In addition to how Velasco fits on the field, he also will be living outside Argentina for the first time and playing for a club other than Independiente for the first time since he joined the Avellaneda club’s youth setup before his 10th birthday.

His family is slated to visit late in the season, and his agent currently is helping him get settled. Ultimately, though, Velasco will live on his own, relying on FCD to provide the community and family atmosphere he became accustomed to the last decade.

FCD has expanded its efforts to help players with off-field needs, starting a Player Care department in the winter that will work with Velasco and other new arrivals as they cope with tasks big and small.

“I think what will be toughest at first is the language, making myself understood,” said Velasco, who speaks little English. “After that, in Argentina, I lived a very calm life with my family, orderly. I’m looking for that same order here. It’s a bit more relaxed here, but hopefully I adapt as quickly as possible and can do things as well as possible here in the U.S.”

Velasco already has made links with the other Argentines on FCD’s roster, Facundo Quignon and Franco Jara, while bilingual teammates such as Paul Arriola were in touch via Zoom before his arrival and already are helping with translation and introductions.

Velasco isn’t taking success for granted in his first venture away from Independiente, knowing he won’t simply walk into the starting lineup at FCD after a strong preseason and a decent start to the year with a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC.

“I want to win my place and consolidate myself in the first team. After that, help the team into the playoffs and get as far as possible because I’m really excited and the team already is working well toward these goals,” he said.

After a month of anticipation, FCD can’t wait for him to get started.

Jon Arnold is a staff writer at The Striker Texas, which partners with The Dallas Morning News to provide coverage of FC Dallas and other notable Texas soccer stories. Find more soccer coverage at thestrikertexas.com.

