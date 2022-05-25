WithIndianapolis500atfullthrottle,businessisbooming

Skip to content
INDIANAPOLIS(AP)—DelaneyHillseesadifferencethisMay.CustomersoftheDawson’sonMainshemanagesarefloodingintothepopularrestaurantnightafternight—andnotapennyispinched. It’sawelcomechangeforHillandherfamily,whichopenedDawson’sin2006ashortwalkfromthesouthwesterncornerofIndianapolisMotorSpeedway.It’sgoodnewsforeveryoneelsearoundSpeedway,Indiana,too. Fortwoyears,COVID-19restrictionskeptcrowdsawayfromacommunitywhosefinancialhealthiscloselytetheredtothatoftheiconicvenuenearby—particularlyinMay.Whenthingsarenormal,Mayrevenuefillsthecoffersoflocaleateriesandwineries,vendorsandbusinesses,evenschoolandcharityfundraiserslikeit’sChristmaselsewhere. WiththeIndianapolis500finallybacktofullcapacity,thefansanddollarsareflowingbackhomeagainandspurringamuchneededeconomicboom. “Theyearitwaszerofans,itwasalittlebitofaghosttown,”Hillsaid,notingIndyCarteamspitchedinbyorderingfoodin2020.“Lastyear,wecouldseealotmorepeoplethanthepreviousyear,butitwasn’tasexciting.Thisyear,it’sthemonthofMayanditfeelslikethemonthofMay.” Thesignsofresurgenceareeverywhere. SpeedwayPresidentDougBolessaidheisexpectingthesecond-largestcrowdsinceatleast2000—the2016racewassoldout—andreservedseatingisnearlygone.Some300,000fansareexpectedonthegroundsofthevastspeedwayonSundayasthe500resumesitsroleasthelargestsingle-daysportingeventintheworld. ChrisGahl,seniorvicepresidentofmarketingandcommunicationsatVisitIndy,saidthecity’sroughly8,400downtownhotelroomsarenearlysoldoutandatleast4,000localAirbnbpropertieshavebeenbooked.HotelsinsuburbanIndyarenearcapacity,too,andevenroomsinBloomingtonandLafayette,eachmorethananhour’sdrivefromthetrack,arefillingupfast. TomBeaudryofSpeedwaysellssouvenirsatIndyCarracesandsaidhissaleshaveskyrocketedthisyear,hisfirstwithaboothinsideIMS.TrackofficialshaveseenasimilartrendwithBolesdescribingthespeedway’smerchandisingsalesas“throughtheroof.” SpeedwayandIndianapolisofficialshavenotconductedrecenteconomicimpactstudies,soanycomparisontopreviousMayscouldprovechallenging.Butthelocalsdon’tneednumberstoreinforcewhattheyalreadyknow—thismonthisrevvinguptobethebestfiscalMaysincethe100thrunningoftheracein2016. “Ifyougetoutanddriveonthestreets,youcantellthedifference,”SpeedwaytownmanagerGrantKleinhenzsaid.“ThecampersandRVsarehere,thepeoplethatcomeandstayallmontharehere.Thelastcoupleofyearstheyhaven’tbeenhere.There’salsoasignificantincreaseinenergy.Ifyoudrivearoundandrolldownyourwindows,itfeelslikeyou’reonthetrack.” Thosesentimentsdidn’texistwhenraceorganizerspostponedthe2020racefromMemorialDayweekendtoAugustandthenkeptthegrandstandsempty.Evenlastyearwhenlocalhealthofficialslimitedticketsalesto40%ofcapacityandstronglyencouragedwearingmasks,itwasn’tthesame. SalesweredownandracefanswererobbedofsomeoftheirtraditionalfavoriteslikeseeingMichaelHopson,the67-year-oldself-describedsuperfan,beingpartofthelargecrowdsinGasolineAlleyandpitroadorseeingautographboardsandRadioFlyerwagonsconvertedintoIndyCardesignsdraggedaroundthe2.5-mileoval. Thisyear,they’vereturnedtoatownasjazzedupasanyonehaseverseen. Neighborhoodsnearthespeedwayarearrayedwithflagsandthe“welcomeracefans”signsareuponMainStreet. “It’slikeChristmas,”Beaudrysaid.“Idon’teverrememberpeopledecoratingtheiryardsandgoingallcrazylikethis.Ithinkthe500definitelyhasabuzztoitthisyear.” Evenamidhighgasprices,inflationconcernsandlingeringsupply-chainstruggles,fansarespendingbigbucks.Somevendorsmightstruggletokeepshelvesfull,butBeaudryisrestockingwithextrainventoryheorderedmonthsagoandstoredinwarehouses—afarcryfromthegrimscenein2020. WiththeIndianapolis500backatfullthrottle,theSpeedwaymarketplaceisthriving. “It’swhatwedependonandwe’regoingtohavelargernumbersthaneverbefore,”Hillsaid,referringtoMayrevenue.“Ithinkpeoplearereadytobeoutandspendmoneynomatterwhatbecausethey’vebeeninsidesolong—andit’sthefirstnormalMayinawhile.” ___ MoreAPIndy500coverage:https://apnews.com/hub/indianapolis-500andhttps://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Sourcelink