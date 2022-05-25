Business

WithIndianapolis500atfullthrottle,businessisbooming

May 25, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
INDIANAPOLIS(AP)—DelaneyHillseesadifferencethisMay.CustomersoftheDawson’sonMainshemanagesarefloodingintothepopularrestaurantnightafternight—andnotapennyispinched.

It’sawelcomechangeforHillandherfamily,whichopenedDawson’sin2006ashortwalkfromthesouthwesterncornerofIndianapolisMotorSpeedway.It’sgoodnewsforeveryoneelsearoundSpeedway,Indiana,too.

Fortwoyears,COVID-19restrictionskeptcrowdsawayfromacommunitywhosefinancialhealthiscloselytetheredtothatoftheiconicvenuenearby—particularlyinMay.Whenthingsarenormal,Mayrevenuefillsthecoffersoflocaleateriesandwineries,vendorsandbusinesses,evenschoolandcharityfundraiserslikeit’sChristmaselsewhere.

WiththeIndianapolis500finallybacktofullcapacity,thefansanddollarsareflowingbackhomeagainandspurringamuchneededeconomicboom.

“Theyearitwaszerofans,itwasalittlebitofaghosttown,”Hillsaid,notingIndyCarteamspitchedinbyorderingfoodin2020.“Lastyear,wecouldseealotmorepeoplethanthepreviousyear,butitwasn’tasexciting.Thisyear,it’sthemonthofMayanditfeelslikethemonthofMay.”

Thesignsofresurgenceareeverywhere.

SpeedwayPresidentDougBolessaidheisexpectingthesecond-largestcrowdsinceatleast2000—the2016racewassoldout—andreservedseatingisnearlygone.Some300,000fansareexpectedonthegroundsofthevastspeedwayonSundayasthe500resumesitsroleasthelargestsingle-daysportingeventintheworld.

ChrisGahl,seniorvicepresidentofmarketingandcommunicationsatVisitIndy,saidthecity’sroughly8,400downtownhotelroomsarenearlysoldoutandatleast4,000localAirbnbpropertieshavebeenbooked.HotelsinsuburbanIndyarenearcapacity,too,andevenroomsinBloomingtonandLafayette,eachmorethananhour’sdrivefromthetrack,arefillingupfast.

TomBeaudryofSpeedwaysellssouvenirsatIndyCarracesandsaidhissaleshaveskyrocketedthisyear,hisfirstwithaboothinsideIMS.TrackofficialshaveseenasimilartrendwithBolesdescribingthespeedway’smerchandisingsalesas“throughtheroof.”

SpeedwayandIndianapolisofficialshavenotconductedrecenteconomicimpactstudies,soanycomparisontopreviousMayscouldprovechallenging.Butthelocalsdon’tneednumberstoreinforcewhattheyalreadyknow—thismonthisrevvinguptobethebestfiscalMaysincethe100thrunningoftheracein2016.

“Ifyougetoutanddriveonthestreets,youcantellthedifference,”SpeedwaytownmanagerGrantKleinhenzsaid.“ThecampersandRVsarehere,thepeoplethatcomeandstayallmontharehere.Thelastcoupleofyearstheyhaven’tbeenhere.There’salsoasignificantincreaseinenergy.Ifyoudrivearoundandrolldownyourwindows,itfeelslikeyou’reonthetrack.”

Thosesentimentsdidn’texistwhenraceorganizerspostponedthe2020racefromMemorialDayweekendtoAugustandthenkeptthegrandstandsempty.Evenlastyearwhenlocalhealthofficialslimitedticketsalesto40%ofcapacityandstronglyencouragedwearingmasks,itwasn’tthesame.

SalesweredownandracefanswererobbedofsomeoftheirtraditionalfavoriteslikeseeingMichaelHopson,the67-year-oldself-describedsuperfan,beingpartofthelargecrowdsinGasolineAlleyandpitroadorseeingautographboardsandRadioFlyerwagonsconvertedintoIndyCardesignsdraggedaroundthe2.5-mileoval.

Thisyear,they’vereturnedtoatownasjazzedupasanyonehaseverseen.

Neighborhoodsnearthespeedwayarearrayedwithflagsandthe“welcomeracefans”signsareuponMainStreet.

“It’slikeChristmas,”Beaudrysaid.“Idon’teverrememberpeopledecoratingtheiryardsandgoingallcrazylikethis.Ithinkthe500definitelyhasabuzztoitthisyear.”

Evenamidhighgasprices,inflationconcernsandlingeringsupply-chainstruggles,fansarespendingbigbucks.Somevendorsmightstruggletokeepshelvesfull,butBeaudryisrestockingwithextrainventoryheorderedmonthsagoandstoredinwarehouses—afarcryfromthegrimscenein2020.

WiththeIndianapolis500backatfullthrottle,theSpeedwaymarketplaceisthriving.

“It’swhatwedependonandwe’regoingtohavelargernumbersthaneverbefore,”Hillsaid,referringtoMayrevenue.“Ithinkpeoplearereadytobeoutandspendmoneynomatterwhatbecausethey’vebeeninsidesolong—andit’sthefirstnormalMayinawhile.”

