Without Spokane drug proposal, police say they’re powerless if addicts flee | Washington

(The Center Square) – Representatives from the Spokane Police Department answered a barrage of questions from Spokane City Councilmembers for nearly an hour. At the core of the questions sat a new city ordinance that would, hopefully, give police new tools to address public drug use.

The new ordinance, titled the Safe Open Spaces Act, would make public drug use a gross misdemeanor and require officers to confiscate illicit substances, as previously reported by The Center Square.

“When you’re looking at who is calling in and what they’re calling in, they’re exponentially calling in drug use and hard drug use,” said Chief Craig Meidl in the meeting.

In this instance, hard drugs were defined as any instance where the words pill, needle, fentanyl, foil, drug, meth, heroin, narcotics, or crack were noted in the report.

In 2020, calls for hard drug use were five times more prevalent than alcohol or cannabis-related calls. By 2022, that number had risen to nine times the amount.

In 2023, calls related to hard drug usage have been 9.6 times more prevalent.

Everyone present in council chambers expressed sentiment that something needed to be done. The debate was about how effective this ordinance would be.

“I just want to understand, if this law goes into effect, an officer arrests, then how does that play out?” asked councilmember Betsy Wilkerson. “The community is going to expect that they’re going to be arrested, and off the streets, and that’s not going to be the case most of the time.”

“The effectiveness of this ordinance as proposed is going to be dependent on what the judges do,” Chief Meidl responded, which neither the City Council nor the Spokane Police Department have any control over.

Another thing police have no control over, at least under the current letter of the law, is someone using drugs in public refusing to identify themselves and walking away.

“Isn’t that obstruction?” asked Council President Breean Beggs, who is a lawyer.

“It’s the same as a civil infraction,” said Assistant Chief Justin Lundgren, “We’re extremely limited in our ability to force the issue without any criminal behavior.”

Under the new ordinance, police would have the tools to detain the individual and ask for identification.

The Safe Open Spaces Act doesn’t appear on the City Council agenda for further consideration until next month.