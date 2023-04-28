Witness whose lie helped put an innocent man in prison speaks out on “48 Hours”





Lamar Johnson, a resident of Missouri, was once declared innocent of a homicide he didn't devote in February, after spending about thirty years in prison. In an upcoming episode of "48 Hours," CBS News correspondent Erin Moriarty interviews Greg Elking, the witness whose testimony helped convict Johnson. This shall be Elking's first televised account of the occasions. Moriarty supplies a preview of the episode, which shall be broadcast on CBS on April 29 at 10/9c.