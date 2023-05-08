Witnesses of the tragic mass shooting at a Texas mall recounted the terrifying moment when a gunman opened fire, resulting in the deaths of at least eight individuals. The harrowing ordeal was described as the sound of numerous gunshots ringing out. Stay informed and receive immediate browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting from CBS News. Don’t miss out, activate notifications now.
Witnesses recall mass shooting at Texas mall
