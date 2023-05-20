Wizards GM search: Clippers’ Michael Winger, Pelicans’ Trajan Langdon interview with Ted Leonsis, per reports

According to a document via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Washington Wizards have interviewed Los Angeles Clippers normal supervisor Michael Winger for his or her lead-executive place which has been vacant for a while. Another document from The Athletic’s David Aldridge and Josh Robbins mentioned that Trajan Langdon, the New Orleans Pelicans normal supervisor, has additionally been interviewed for the placement.

Both applicants have met with proprietor Ted Leonsis in particular person. The Wizards’ seek for a brand new head of basketball operations has been “ownership-led”, with Wizards govt John Thompson III being one in every of its key advisors in line with The Athletic.

Earlier this month, The Washington Post’s Ava Wallace reported that Langdon and Milwaukee Bucks assistant normal supervisor Milt Newton had talked informally with Leonsis and a small crew of decision-makers concerning the process.

Winger has been with the Clippers for seven seasons, serving because the workforce’s normal supervisor for the previous seven years the place he has labored intently with workforce president Lawrence Frank. Prior to that, he spent 5 years in Danny Ferry’s entrance place of work with the Cleveland Cavaliers and 7 years as Sam Presti’s assistant normal supervisor with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Langdon has been the Pelican’s normal supervisor for the remaining 4 seasons and has labored below govt vice chairman David Griffin. Before that, he was once the assistant normal supervisor for the Brooklyn Nets all the way through the primary 3 complete seasons of the Sean Marks generation.

The Wizards have no longer had a .500 report because the 2017-18 season, however have additionally no longer bottomed out. It is unclear whether or not the Wizards’ new entrance place of work will likely be given the latitude to explode the roster or no longer. Bradley Beal, the workforce’s franchise participant, signed a five-year, $251 million contract which incorporates a no-trade clause remaining summer time. This summer time, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma can each grow to be loose brokers.