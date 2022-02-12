Wizards vs. Kings odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 25-29 overall and 14-14 at home, while the Kings are 21-36 overall and 6-19 on the road. Both rosters have changed dramatically in the past week with recent trade and injury news as the Kings got De’Aaron Fox (ankle) back and acquired Domantas Sabonis, while the Wizards announced Bradley Beal (wrist) is out for the rest of the season.

The franchises have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings, but the Kings have the slight advantage against the spread with a 5-4-1 record. Sacramento is favored by three points in the latest Wizards vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222.5.

Wizards vs. Kings spread: Kings -3

Wizards vs. Kings over-under: 222.5 points

Featured Game | Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards escaped with a win on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets by the margin of a single free throw, 113-112. Washington can attribute much of its success to point guard Raul Neto, who had 21 points and six assists, and center Thomas Bryant, who had 13 points in addition to six boards.

But Kyle Kuzma was the star of the show with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double. With Beal on the shelf, Kuzma will have to continue taking on a major role offensively for the Wizards and it’s a challenge he’s seemingly been up for, with nine games of 20 points or more since the start of 2022.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, Sacramento didn’t have too much trouble with the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Wednesday as it won 132-119. Sacramento can attribute much of its success to power forward Harrison Barnes, who had 30 points along with eight rebounds. Fox also had 27 points in his return to action from an ankle injury and Sabonis had 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in his debut for Sacramento.

In the teams’ previous meeting last December, Washington lost to the Kings on the road by a decisive 119-105 margin. Fox had 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting in that victory and Sacramento shot an impressive 54.9 percent from the floor.

