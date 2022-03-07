Wizards vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 6 predictions, best bets from proven model

The Indiana Pacers take on the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 28-34 overall and 16-17 at home, while the Pacers are 22-43 overall and 7-25 on the road. Pacers rookie Chris Duarte has missed five of Indiana’s last seven games and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a toe injury. He missed Indiana’s last game against the Wizards on February 16, but was in the starting lineup against Washington on December 6, recording 13 points, five rebounds and four steals.

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards lost their third game in their last four outings on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks, 117-114. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the offense for Washington in the losing effort, with a 6-for-6 performance from beyond the arc. He finished with 28 points, five assists and five rebounds. Kyle Kuzma had his fourth consecutive game of scoring at least 20 points, recording 22 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and two blocks.

This season, the Wizards have held opponents to shoot 35 percent from beyond the arc, but have seen them take the most threes per game (30.8) and make the second-most (10.8). Over Indiana’s last three games, the Pacers have only made 32.7 percent of their 3-pointers, so the Wizards may be able to get by defensively for another game on the perimeter. Washington has been the league’s best 3-point shooting team over its last three outings, hitting 48.7 percent as a team.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap last Friday against the Detroit Pistons, 111-106. Indiana’s defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 26 points along with five rebounds. Brogdon missed Indiana’s game against Orlando on February 28, but in his last four games since returning from an Achilles injury, he’s averaging 23 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals.

Over their last three games, the Pacers have allowed the third-fewest fast-break points per game, with 9.7. This season, Washington has scored an average of just 8.8 fast-break points per contest, which is the lowest mark in the league. Buddy Hield has been the top scorer for Indiana since joining the team, but in two prior meetings with Washington this season with two different teams, he scored 15 points in each and hit 41.7 percent of his 3-point attempts.

