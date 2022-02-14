Wizards vs. Pistons odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 14 predictions from proven computer model

The Washington Wizards will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 25-30 overall and 14-15 at home, while Detroit is 12-44 overall and 4-24 on the road. The Wizards picked up a 119-116 win in overtime when these teams met on Dec. 8.

Wizards vs. Pistons spread: Wizards -4.5

Wizards vs. Pistons over-under: 218 points

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington has now lost three of its last four games following a 123-110 setback against Sacramento on Saturday. The Wizards are playing without star guard Bradley Beal, who is out for the season after having wrist surgery. Kyle Kuzma has stepped up in Beal’s absence, averaging 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his last seven games.

Kuzma knocked down a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining in overtime when Washington beat Detroit by three points earlier this season. The Wizards acquired big man Kristaps Porzingis from Dallas at Thursday’s trade deadline, but he will have to sit out on Monday night due to a bone bruise in his right knee. Center Daniel Gafford will also miss his fourth straight game due to the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit’s rough month of February continued on Friday night, as the Pistons fell to 0-7 this month with a 141-119 loss to Charlotte. The Pistons have lost six of those seven games by double digits. Charlotte shot 56 percent from the floor, including an 18 of 42 mark from 3-point range.

Rookie guard Cade Cunningham returned from a five-game absence (hip) to score 12 points and grab five rebounds in 22 minutes of action. Center Marvin Bagley III is expected to make his Detroit debut after being acquired from Sacramento on Thursday. Bagley was averaging 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Kings this season.

