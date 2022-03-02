Wizards vs. Pistons odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Mar. 1 predictions from proven computer model

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 27-33 overall and 15-16 at home, while the Pistons are 15-46 overall and 6-25 on the road. Detroit is playing its best basketball of the season, winning three of its last four games.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington has lost two straight games by single digits, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic heading into this game. Kyle Kuzma scored 36 points in the double-overtime loss to San Antonio last Friday before adding 34 points and 13 rebounds in a 92-86 loss to Cleveland on Saturday. Kuzma is now averaging 17.0 points per game overall this season.

He is also recording career-highs in rebounds (8.8), assists (3.1) and blocks (0.9) per game. Kuzma scored 23 points in a win over Detroit on Feb. 14. Star guard Bradley Beal is out for the season (wrist), while big man Kristaps Porzingis (knee) has yet to make his debut since being acquired at the trade deadline.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit went on an eight-game losing streak near the end of February before winning three of its last four games. The Pistons are coming off of a thrilling 127-126 win over Charlotte in overtime on Sunday. Kelly Olynyk knocked down a jumper at the buzzer in overtime to give his team the win.

Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant have each scored 20-plus points in losses to Washington this season. Grant leads Detroit with 18.9 points per game, while Cade Cunningham is adding 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds. The Pistons have covered the spread in four of their last five games.

