Wizards vs. Trail Blazers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Washington Wizards will tackle the Portland Path Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moda Middle on the Rose Quarter. Portland is 25-40 general and 16-18 at house, whereas the Wizards are 29-36 general and 12-19 on the street. Neither group has been nice in opposition to the unfold this season with Portland coming in at 25-39 ATS, whereas Washington is 25-38 ATS.

Washington is favored by 6.5 factors within the newest Blazers vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is ready at 218.5. Earlier than getting into any Wizards vs. Blazers picks, you may wish to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each NBA sport 10,000 occasions and has returned effectively over $10,000 in revenue for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA picks over the previous three-plus seasons. The mannequin enters Week 20 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a surprising 74-47 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning virtually $2,100. Anybody following it has seen big returns.

Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Trail Blazers vs. Wizards. You may head to SportsLine to see its picks. Listed here are a number of NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Path Blazers:

Path Blazers vs. Wizards unfold: Wizards -6.5

Path Blazers vs. Wizards over-under: 218 factors

Featured Recreation | Portland Path Blazers vs. Washington Wizards

What you want to know concerning the Path Blazers

It is arduous to image a worse loss than the 123-85 bruising that Rip Metropolis suffered in opposition to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Portland was in a foul place by the half, with the rating already sitting at 63-35. Guard Brandon Williams had a tricky sport, ending with solely 9 factors on 3-for-13 capturing and turning the ball over 4 occasions in his 26 minutes on the court docket.

5 of Portland’s final six losses have come by 30 or extra factors, so it has been powerful sledding for the Blazers with out Damian Lillard stomach), Anfernee Simons (knee), Jusuf Nurkic (foot) and others in latest weeks.

What you want to know concerning the Wizards

In the meantime, the Wizards obtained a tricky blow on Friday as they fell 122-109 to the Los Angeles Lakers. The highest scorers for Washington had been energy ahead Kyle Kuzma (23 factors) and capturing guard Corey Kispert (21 factors).

Bradley Beal (wrist) is out for the 12 months, leaving a lot of the scoring load to Kuzma. The Wizards did, nonetheless, add Kristaps Porzingis on the deadline, however he is anticipated to sit down this one out (relaxation).

How one can make Path Blazers vs. Wizards picks

The mannequin is leaning below on the overall, and it is also generated a point-spread choose that’s hitting in virtually 70 p.c of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Blazers? And which facet of the unfold hits in virtually 70 p.c of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that’s crushed its NBA picks.