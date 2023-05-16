WNBA Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon suspended





The WNBA has suspended Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon for 2 video games because of feedback she allegedly made to former participant Dearica Hamby referring to her being pregnant. Hammon used to be suspended with out pay after a months-long investigation stemming from Hamby’s allegation that she used to be bullied and manipulated for pregnancy. The WNBA discovered Hammon to have violated league and crew appreciate within the place of work insurance policies, and the league additionally rescinded the Aces’ first-round pick out within the 2025 draft for violating league regulations referring to impermissible participant advantages. Las Vegas didn’t grasp a 2024 pick out within the first around because of a prior business. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert mentioned, “It is critical that we uphold the values of integrity and fairness, which create a level playing field for our teams.” The league inquiry concerned interviews with 33 folks and a assessment of texts, emails, and different paperwork. The gamers’ union had driven for an inquiry into whether or not Hamby’s rights below the league’s 2020 hard work settlement had been violated, in addition to state and federal regulations. The season of the protecting champion Aces will get started on Saturday at Seattle earlier than enjoying at Los Angeles towards Hamby and the Sparks on May 25. WFAA can also be adopted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.