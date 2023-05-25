WNBA opening weekend games: Viewership numbers





The WNBA has returned for its twenty seventh season, and Brittney Griner has made a ancient comeback following her imprisonment in Russia remaining 12 months. Her house opener with the Phoenix Mercury used to be ruined by means of the made over Chicago group, which has already gained two video games with spectacular protection. The protecting champions, the Las Vegas Aces, additionally had a dominant efficiency with a 41-point win over Seattle. They’re nonetheless looking forward to their head trainer, Becky Hammon, to return again from a two-game suspension imposed by means of the league for “respect in the workplace” coverage violation after a former participant accused her of bullying and manipulation for being pregnant.

The WNBA season is in complete swing, and the highest groups at the AP energy ballot are the Las Vegas Aces, adopted by means of Connecticut, Washington, New York, and Chicago. Other groups within the scores come with Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, Minnesota, Indiana, and Seattle.

Griner Watch

Griner’s debut at Los Angeles remaining Friday used to be probably the most seen regular-season WNBA sport on cable inside 24 years with 683,000 audience. She has returned with a bang, averaging 22.5 issues, 8 rebounds, and 4 blocks in two losses. She used to be gained with a large ovation from the Phoenix enthusiasts throughout her house opener. Griner is ready to play her subsequent sport on Thursday in opposition to Minnesota with eyes on enjoying for the U.S within the upcoming Olympic video games.

Breakfast of Champions

Breanna Stewart of the Liberty had an extended day on Sunday, waking up at 6 a.m. to her 21-month-old daughter screaming. Before scoring a occupation and franchise-best 45 issues in a win over Indiana, Stewart had toast with cream cheese, a cheese omelet, bacon, breakfast potatoes, and a few fruit, washed down with orange juice.

Game of the Week

Indiana is making an attempt to steer clear of surroundings a WNBA file of 21 consecutive losses in opposition to Atlanta of their subsequent sport. After shedding their ultimate 18 video games remaining season, the group began off with two extra losses this 12 months, tying the longest shedding streak ever, held by means of the 2011 Tulsa Shock.