(MOSCOW) — WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia, facing drug charges after customs officials said they found hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow in February.

Griner, 31, is now one of at least three Americans detained in Russia amid the global tension surrounding the Russians’ attack on Ukraine.

