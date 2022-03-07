WNBA star Brittney Griner detained in Russia

Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is in Russian custody after allegedly being found with hashish oil on her person.

The seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist was detained at an airport near Moscow last month after customs officials said they found vape cartridges containing the oil in her bag.

With the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, ABC News’ James Longman says there are real concerns for the Griner’s security:

