WNBA Star Liz Cambage Denies Using Racial Slur Against Nigerian Basketball Team

A well-liked WNBA participant has been accused of utilizing racial epithets.
In response to ESPN, Los Angeles Sparks middle Liz Cambage has been accused by an Australian newspaper of directing racist slurs towards gamers of the Nigerian ladies’s basketball staff throughout a pre-Olympic scrimmage in Las Vegas final 12 months.
The Sunday Telegraph reported over the weekend that two nameless members of the Nigerian staff acknowledged that they heard Cambage name them “monkeys” in the course of the closed-door scrimmage on the College of Nevada-Las Vegas. One other participant talked about that Cambage stated, “Return to your third-world nation.”
Cambage, who on the time was enjoying for the Australian ladies’s nationwide staff, the Opals, denied the accusations on her Instagram account over the weekend.
“The incident that befell within the pre-Olympic scrimmage with the Nigerian nationwide staff was dealt with privately nearly a 12 months in the past.
I’m very disillusioned and harm by the occasions and accusations which have unfolded within the Australian media. The account of what befell is inaccurate and deceptive.
I didn’t use the racial slur towards the Nigerian staff that has been circulating.”
Cambage admitted there was an altercation and phrases have been exchanged. She claimed to have been bodily assaulted by one of many opposing staff’s gamers. She acknowledged apologizing to the staff the subsequent day at dinner.
“After I unintentionally fouled a Nigerian participant on courtroom, I used to be then bodily assaulted by this participant on the sideline of my bench. I used to be hit within the face and pushed to the bottom, however I walked away…We didn’t have skilled referees to handle and prioritize each groups’ security throughout this extremely bodily scrimmage.
“This isn’t an excuse of justification to the occasions that unfolded or my actions, nonetheless, I really feel {that a} full image of the surroundings that led to this end result have to be shared.”
A day after the dinner, Cambage took herself off the Australian nationwide staff, citing psychological well being points. She didn’t play within the Tokyo Olympics.