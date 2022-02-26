WNBA’s Ariel Atkins, Joyner Holmes relocated from Ukrainian SuperLeague after Russian invasion

Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins tucked a Ukrainian flag round her waist simply earlier than taking the court docket with BC Prometey on Thursday in a “house sport away from house.”

Atkins and Connecticut Solar ahead Joyner Holmes, former standouts and Duncanville and Cedar Hill, respectively, are a part of the BC Prometey basketball membership primarily based in Kamianske, Ukraine. The 2 are a handful of Texas natives competing with golf equipment within the Ukrainian SuperLeague.

Forward of their Thursday sport in opposition to CBK Mersin Yenisehir Bld, which was relocated to Bulgaria, the previous Longhorns stood in solidarity with their Ukrainian teammates after their house nation was invaded by Russia.

“Can’t even put into phrases how proud I’m of my Ukrainian teammates for drying up their tears and giving their finest tonight,” Atkins mentioned through Instagram. “An enormous a part of me is indignant that that is even taking place.”

Hours earlier than, Atkins knowledgeable followers on her Instagram story that she was in Bulgaria — not Ukraine — making ready for a sport with the remainder of her staff.

“I recognize all of the love and concern,” Atkins mentioned through Instagram. “I’m NOT in Ukraine. Please ship a prayer up for my teammates, their households and all people in our group who continues to be there and has household there.”

The WNBA additionally confirmed to USA At this time Sports activities that all the league’s gamers “competing this low season in Ukraine are not within the nation.” No Dallas Wings gamers competed in Ukraine this low season. Nevertheless, guard Arike Ogunbowale competes with Dynamo Kursk in Russia, which is slightly over 70 miles from the Ukrainian border.

“These breaking information posts hit slightly completely different while you’re presently residing in Russia,” Ogunbowale tweeted Tuesday night.

Ciera Johnson, a Duncanville graduate, was taking part in for Kyiv Basket earlier than returning to the U.S. earlier this month.

